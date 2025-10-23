If you’ve spent any time behind the wheel in Colorado, you already know it’s a circus on any road in the state.

One minute you’re stuck behind someone doing 15 under in the fast lane, and the next, a Subaru comes screaming past like it’s late for a yoga retreat in Aspen.

Because No Two Drivers are the Same … Especially Not in Colorado

Colorado’s roads are full of characters, and each one brings their own brand of chaos.

In the mountains, daredevils treat icy switchbacks like a racetrack. Then, in the city, drivers freeze up at roundabouts. And don't get us started about truck owners who believe turn signals are a government conspiracy.

Sure, it’s annoying sometimes, but admit it, it’s also kind of hilarious. You just have to shake your head and say, "Nice job, Colorado driver training teachers."

Consider This Your Unofficial Guide to the Characters on Colorado’s Highways

That’s why we put together this list highlighting the many types of drivers you’ll run into across the Centennial State. Some will make you nod in agreement, others might hit a little too close to home -- we're looking at you, you know who you are.

So buckle up, hit that blinker (please), and scroll through to see which kind of Colorado driver you are or which one nearly ran you off the road last week.

