The Bucktail Fire has been burning since Thursday, August 1 five miles northeast of Nucla, Colorado. Multiple agencies have been battling the fire making small progress over the last six days.

Western Colorado's Bucktail Fire Stats

The Bucktail Fire has been burning for the last six days. Since the start of the fire, it's burned 3,788 acres and is currently 7% contained.

There are currently 154 personnel, three fire engines, three water tenders, three air support operations, and heavy equipment assisting in the battle against the wildfire.

There are currently no evacuations issued for this event.

Bucktail Fire Closures in Western Colorado

There are multiple closures in place to keep the public and firefights safe.

The United States Forest Service has issued the following areas and roads closed for use:

A violation of the above prohibitions is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor by a fine of not more than $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, or by imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.

