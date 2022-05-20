It's no secret that Colorado takes the cake when it comes to having some of the best cities in the nation to live in.

According to a recent press release from U.S. News & World Report, Colorado has once again taken a few of the top slots on the national ranking of the 2022-2023 Best Places to Live.

Why Does Everyone Want to Live in Colorado?

A question that I hear non-stop is, "why does everyone want to live in Colorado?" The real question is "why not?"

Colorado is absolutely stunning! From the beautiful and scenic backdrops to the abundance of recreational activities, Colorado is the place to be!

The weather is magnificent, the people are kind, and the overall quality of life is unbeatable.

Best Places to Live: How Did Colorado Rank?

Colorado took home 4 spots on the Best Places to Live ranking composed of the country's 150 most populous metropolitan areas.

Colorado Springs came in at #2 of the Best Places to Live in the U.S. based on affordability, desirability, and quality of life.

Coming up right behind Colorado Springs is the city of Boulder which came in at #4. Moving further down the rankings is Fort Collins which came in at #54 in Best Places to Live.

Last on the list is the capital city, Denver at #55. Long gone are the days when Denver reigned supreme over any other Colorado city, now there's competition.

Who Came Out #1 On the Best Places to Live?

Surprisingly, Huntsville, Alabama came out on top as 2022-2023's Best Place to Live. Never in a hundred years did I think I would see an Alabama city as the Best Place to Live, but that's what the data says!

