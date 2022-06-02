Good Eats: Where to Find the Best Donuts in Colorado

A few donut shops in Colorado have been named the best of the best.

According to Yelp's 2022 list of the Top 100 US Donut Shops, there are 3 shops in Colorado that reign supreme when it comes to making donuts.

Coloradans Are Healthy, But We Enjoy Sweets

Worldpopulationreview reports that Colorado is the least obese state in the entire U.S. This isn't so surprising to Coloradans, due to their love for the great outdoors. In order to effectively fuel your body for those big expeditions, you'll need to consume healthy meals.

However, just because Coloradans love clean eating and exploration, that doesn't mean they don't dabble in delectable desserts posing as breakfast treats.

Western Colorado Comes Out On Top

Located in Glenwood Springs is Colorado's top donut shop, Sweet Coloradough, which appeared on Yelp's Top 100 list at number 7.

This donut shop was created by Aaron Badolato, who previously worked in Denver as a financial planner. Badolato and his wife moved to Glenwood Springs because it was their favorite vacation spot and soon set up shop.

Within the first day of opening Sweet Coloradough, the pair had sold 3,500 donuts! Now the duo has 5 locations across Colorado. Yelp reviewers rave about the light and flaky cronut along with the apple fritter.

More of Colorado's Favorite Donut Shops

Two other Colorado donut shops also made appearances on Yelp's Top 100. Coming in at number 21 is Mr. Donuts which is located in Lone Tree. Mr. Donuts glazes each donut by hand, baking incredible delicacies with a secret family recipe.

The final Colorado donut shop on the list debuted at number 96 and is none other than Donut Haus in Estes Park which has been around for over 30 years.

