Which Colorado Cities Are Best Prepared For A Zombie Apocalypse?

With everything that's going on in the world is it that crazy to think about which Colorado cities would be your best bet during a zombie apocalypse?

Years before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the CDC put out a Zombie Preparedness 101 guide. Recently Lawnlove compiled the best tips from that guide and used data to rank the top 200 cities in America for surviving a zombie apocalypse in 2022.

These 5 Categories Are the Key to Zombie Survival

In order to determine which cities in the U.S. and Colorado would be most prepared for a zombie apocalypse, Lawnlove prioritized the following:

Vulnerability,

Hideouts,

Supplies,

Protection, and

Mobility

At the end of all times, you'll want to be in a city that checks all of the above boxes or at least have a plan to get to a place that can meet those survival needs.

The 6 Best Cities in Colorado to Survive A Zombie Apocalypse

One city in Colorado actually made the list of the top 10 places in America to survive a zombie apocalypse and it was none other than Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs had a vulnerability ranking of 3 (the lower the better,) which is most likely due to its location being home to the Air Force. Zombies can't fly, right? Colorado Springs also scored well when it came to protection thanks to the vast amount of hunting gear stores, weapon and ammunition stores, and outdoor gear stores.

Here's the full ranking of the 6 best cities in Colorado to survive a zombie apocalypse:

Colorado Springs, Colorado Fort Collins, Colorado Lakewood, Colorado Denver, Colorado Aurora, Colorado Thornton, Colorado

The Best and Worst Cities in America to Survive A Zombie Apocalypse

Everyone's heard the joke about the crazy things that go down in Florida, so it's honestly astonishing to learn that the safest city in America to survive a zombie apocalypse is Orlando, Florida.

Just what made Orlando number one? Well the city ranked first in both the Supplies and Protection categories and according to Wallethub:

(Orlando) It has plenty of hospitals per capita (No. 30) to contain a disease outbreak. (Prevention is key.)

The worst city for a zombie apocalypse is apparently Sunrise Manor, NV. If you want to live, don't head there! For the full list, click here, and think about investing in a home with a bunker too.

