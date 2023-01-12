Two Colorado Cities Make List of Best Places to Visit in U.S.

How could you not want to visit Colorado? From charming mountain towns to dashing city sites to calming countrysides, the Centennial State has tons to offer.

However, two Colorado cities might really be worth a trip — at least according to the travel website TripsToDiscover.

The platform recently published a list of the best places to visit in America and honored two cities in the Centennial State: Denver and Telluride.

Why Denver ranks as a top place to stay

TripsToDiscover put Denver on the list because of its status as "a bustling gateway city for outdoor recreation and snow sports." They praised the craft beer scene too.

The other reasons the publication chose Denver don't have much to do with the city itself.

The list includes Red Rocks Amphitheater, Golden, Boulder, and Rocky Mountain National Park as perks of Colorado's capitol — although we suppose those are near the Mile High City, so we'll give them a pass.

The reason you need to travel to Telluride

TripsToDiscover classifies Telluride as a must-visit Colorado city because of its renowned ski resort and hiking trails.

The website recommends trying the mountain town's gondola rides, river rafting, off-roading, and fly fishing. You could also check out Oprah's house.

Who says you can't be a tourist in your own state? Pack your bags and start planning your Colorado staycation. See five places you could stay in Denver in the gallery below.

