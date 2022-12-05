5 Colorado Ski Resorts Make List of Best in the U.S.

When the gnar-shredding season started, SKI Magazine released their Resort Guide for 2023, an annual ski resort ranking.

Obviously, Colorado came up a lot in this report. In fact, 11 Centennial State ski areas made the list of the Top 30 Ski Resorts in the West.

Today, we're taking it a step further and looking at the publication's list of the Best Ski Resorts in the U.S., where Colorado popped five times.

Keep scrolling to see which Centennial State ski resorts are some of the best in the country, according to SKI Magazine readers.

1. Aspen Snowmass | Pitkin County

SKI Magazine readers ranked Aspen Snowmass as the fifth-best ski resort in the country, noting that the resort's four skiing areas allow visitors to experience "a variety of skiing in one ski vacation."

2. Telluride Ski Resort | San Miguel County

SKI Magazine readers put Telluride Ski Resort in ninth place, stating that it has the "best views and best atmosphere in the U.S., hands down."

3. Copper Mountain Resort | Summit County

Copper Mountain Resort earned the title of the 11th-best in the U.S., with readers calling "the snow, the service, [and] the access from one side of the mountain to their other" their "favorite."

4. Winter Park Resort | Grand County

According to SKI Magazine readers, Winter Park Resort is the 13th-best ski area in the country because it's "particularly good for groups with mixed abilities."

5. Steamboat Resort | Routt County

SKI Magazine readers ranked Steamboat Resort as the 15th-best ski destination in the U.S. due to its "great terrain" for different ski levels and "beautiful, Western vibe."

See where Colorado ski resorts stand in the West in the gallery below.