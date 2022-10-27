5 Colorado Towns Named As Most Magical Winter Wonderlands in the U.S.

Skiing, sleigh rides, and all-around good cheer can all be enjoyed in Colorado.

A new listing by Trips to Discover has ranked the 50 most magical winter wonderlands in the U.S. with 5 Colorado towns making appearances.

Get our free mobile app

Winter in Colorado is So Much Fun

There is an abundance of activities to partake in during the winter in Colorado. Not every town in Colorado experiences snow, but the ones that do transform into winter wonderlands.

Whether you want to ski, snowshoe, or just enjoy an evening next to a fire with a cup of cocoa, there is plenty of fun to be had.

You can even try your hand at ice fishing in some of Colorado's amazing lakes or watch some incredible ice climbing at one of the state's ice parks.

Top 5 Most Magical Winter Wonderlands in Colorado

The 5 most magical winter wonderlands in Colorado are known for getting an abundance of snow and each year these towns transform into a scene right out of a Hallmark Christmas movie.

5) The lowest-ranked magical winter wonderland in Colorado is Steamboat Springs at number 36. Steamboat Springs is located in northern Colorado’s Yampa Valley and is a top ski-resort destination.

During the winter in Steamboat Springs, you can hit the slopes, enjoy a hot-air balloon ride, or even just take a soak in the local hot springs.

4) Coming in at number 29 is Silverton, Colorado. Silverton is located in the western San Juan Mountains area and is known for being a historic mining town.

During the winter in Silverton, residents and tourists can enjoy skiing, snowshoeing, ice climbing and fishing, and even snowmobiling.

3) Ranking at number 20 is Breckenridge, Colorado which is sometimes referred to as "Breck" for short. Breckenridge is located at the base of the Rocky Mountains’ Tenmile Range.

During the winter in Breckenridge, you can enjoy a scenic snow cat tour, sleigh rides, skiing, and sledding as well.

2) Sliding into the top 10 is Telluride, Colorado, ranking at number 8. Telluride is located within Colorado’s Rocky Mountains and is just 2.5 hours away from Grand Junction.

There is a plethora of winter activities to enjoy in Telluride such as sledding, ice skating, enjoying a soak in a local hot spring, and even winter fly fishing.

1) Ranking number 1 in the state and the entire U.S. for being a magical winter wonderland is Crested Butte, Colorado. Crested Butte is located in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.

During the winter in Crested Butte, you can enjoy skiing, sledding, ice skating, ice fishing, sleigh rides, and more!

Wherever you travel this winter in Colorado, there will be plenty of fun activities to enjoy to make the season magical.

Scroll On: All the Fun Winter Activities You Can Enjoy in Colorado If you're looking for the perfect winter activity in Colorado, look no further.

5 Amazing Winter Vacation Rentals in Telluride Colorado Enjoy your winter ski trip in any one of these incredible rental properties in Telluride, Colorado.