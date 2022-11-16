2 Colorado Cities Ranked on Best Places to Travel in 2023 List

Many are aware that most Colorado destinations are the most beautiful in the world, but now there's a ranking to prove it.

Travel Lemming recently released a list of "50 Best Places to Travel in 2023" and two locations in Colorado were ranked.

Colorado is One of the Best Places in the World

The above is a bold claim, but honestly it's nothing but the truth. There aren't many places that offer the amenities that Colorado does which is why the state welcomed 84.2 million visitors in 2021 alone!

Literally millions of people across the world eagerly await the chance to visit Colorado due to its abundance of activities, freedoms, and breathtaking sights.

In Colorado you can hike, bike, ski, fish, visit some of the best restaurants, enjoy craft beer and local wine, plus so much more! There are endless possibilities awaiting travelers looking to experience the glory of the Centennial State.

Colorado's Best Places to Travel to in 2023

With destinations ranging across Europe, Asia, South America, and more there were remarkably two Colorado cities listed on Travel Lemming's 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023.

While some may automatically assume that those locations had to have included Denver or Colorado Springs, that would be incorrect.

Coming in at #25 on the list is Crested Butte, Colorado which is hailed as “the last great Colorado ski town,” and is known for being, "one of the birthplaces of mountain biking."

Ranking at #46 is Grand Junction, Colorado. The world's largest flattop mountain, the Grand Mesa, is just a short scenic drive away and the Colorado National Monument is also nearby.

Be sure to add these amazing Colorado cities to your list of places to travel to in 2023, you won't be disappointed.

