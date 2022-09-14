Check off a few fall bucket list items by celebrating the season at one of Colorado's many amazing pumpkin patches.

There are tons of farms across Colorado that offer a variety of pickings, but today we are placing our focus on the ones that offer the best fall festivities, and of course, pumpkins!

Fall Fun Is For Everyone in Colorado

On the calendar, fall begins on Thursday, September 22, 2022, but honestly, fall begins when the mood feels right or when Starbucks releases the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Cooler weather has begun here in Colorado and fall spirits are high! Whether you're young or old, fall festivities such as pumpkin patches and corn mazes are the perfect fun activity to really celebrate the season.

Pumpkin Patches in Colorado Are Perfect for Photo Ops

With the vibrant fall colors in Colorado and a plethora of pumpkins at your favorite pumpkin patch, you'll find the perfect setting for tons of photo ops.

Imagine how freaking cute it would be to get proposed to at a pumpkin patch. Suitors take note because that is a golden idea! If you're not quite ready for that next big step, visiting a pumpkin patch is still an awesome place for a date or even a great outing for the entire family.

Make some memories, take some photos, and of course, pick out some beautiful pumpkins. The season won't last forever so make the most out of your time and plan ahead.

Keep scrolling to find the best pumpkin patches in Colorado for the fall 2022 season.

The Best Colorado Pumpkin Patches to Visit in 2022 Find a complete list of 12 awesome pumpkin patches to check out in Colorado this fall: