Colorado is AMAZING, so there's no question as to why people want to move to the Centennial State, but there are some things that might blow their minds.

They say that the grass isn't always greener on the other side, but let me tell you everything is green here in Colorado, pun intended!

Get our free mobile app

As a Texas native, I heard an earful from friends and family concerning their thoughts on the state of Colorado. Of course, there were plenty of misconceptions to navigate through and tales of the treacherous snow that I was bound to face, but none of those things deterred me.

Why did I move to Colorado? The simplest answer I can give is the culture. Things are much more lax (relaxed) and open here than in the South. Plus Colorado is typically very forward-thinking and is always open to change, which is something that happens VERY SLOWLY where I come from.

In fact, U.S. News repeatedly lists metro areas in Colorado as some of the best places to live. Boulder, Colorado actually takes the number one spot in the country with an overall rating of 7.6.

Natives are relieved that Colorado isn't seeing the crazy growth that it has in the past, but that doesn't mean people aren't still moving to the Centennial State.

If you're thinking about making the jump to Colorado there are some things you should know about beforehand. If you're a native to the state, be grateful that others find your home so inviting and appreciate just how good you really have it!

10 Things That Absolutely Shock Transplants When Moving to Colorado Ready to have your mind blown? Here are some things you may not know about before moving to Colorado:

11 Silly Misconceptions About Living in Colorado Your friends and family probably mean well when they tell you what they've heard about the Centennial state, but is their information based on fact or fiction?