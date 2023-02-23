Zero Degree Hike To Abandoned Colorado Mine Loaded With Nope

Imagine taking a Colorado hike including gorgeous basins, ghost towns, streams, abandoned mines, and remarkable views. Now imagine doing it in zero-degree temperatures.

This moderate hike near Copper Mountain has everything except for warm temperatures. This video just went live. Be one of the first to see the spectacular sites from a hike to Colorado's abandoned Boston Mine.

Get our free mobile app

Colorado's Mayflower Gulch Trail

At this moment, 10:28 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, it's a toasty 11 degrees at the Mayflower Gulch Trail in Colorado. At the time this video was recorded, it was a luxurious zero degrees at the trail.

It wasn't long ago I did a post claiming this trail could very well be one of Colorado's best hikes. That, however, was back before this zero-degree business.

An Amazing Hike In Colorado... When It's Warm

Check any travel site and you'll find Colorado's Mayflower Gulch Trail consistently scores 4.7 and 4.8 out of 5-star reviews. While Alltrails states the best times to visit the trail are March through September, one has to wonder if this isn't the perfect winter hike, even at a temperature of zero degrees. Check out this video and you'll see for yourself.

Fascinating Finds On The Mayflower Gulch Trail

Dayhikes Near Denver reports, "The spacious gulch invites visitors to wander around and discover the fringes…a running stream, abandoned mines, and ridgeline views."

Most hiking sites rank this trail as Easy to Moderate. With that, you can keep your eyes on the magnificent surroundings. You'll encounter mining remnants roughly halfway up the trail. Those remnants serve as a preview of the ghost town and abandoned mines in the peak-ringed basin.

Awesome Getaway In Colorado

Out and back totals 6.1 miles. For that, you're looking at about three-and-a-half hours of your time. Many people hike it, but others choose to cross-country ski. Regardless of the season, it's likely you'll encounter other people on the trail.

Gear You'll Need For This Colorado Hike

A review posted on Alltrails yesterday, January 25, 2023, reads:

The main trail to the cabins is packed enough that you don’t need snowshoes but spikes would be helpful. I got away with doing it just in hiking boots. If you want to go past the cabins I would recommend bringing snowshoes. Pretty easy hike, only about 45 mins to the cabins.

Visit The Boston Mine

Insider reports the Boston Mine was established in the late 1800s when gold was discovered near Mayflower Gulch. When the gold was found to be impure, settlers abandoned the mine, leaving behind a ghost town.

The site adds, "Today, the land is protected — but $15 million to $50 million worth of gold might still be there."

More Trail For The Advanced Hikers

According to Dayhikes Near Denver, some of the more advanced hikers double back and gain the ridge to the north, leading up to Atlantic Peak. The site advises you not to attempt this portion of the hike without a GPS and a reliable map.

Distance From Colorado Cities

The Mayflower Gulch trailhead is just down the road from several Colorado cities:

Denver - 83 miles

Grand Junction - 172 miles

Glenwood Springs - 86 miles

Colorado Springs - 149 miles

Gunnison - 135 miles

Fort Collins - 143 miles

Steamboat Springs - 105 miles

Mayflower Gulch Colorado Map 2 Google Maps loading...

Mayflower Gulch Colorado Map 1 Google Maps loading...

To get there, take Colorado's I-70. Keep an eye out for exit 195 for Copper Mountain. Six miles along Highway 91 you'll see the free parking appears on the left (east), immediately after a bridge over Mayflower Creek.

Why a Winter Hike?

You can hike this trail any day of the year. Not long ago I shared a post stating Mayflower Gulch may be the perfect winter hike in Colorado. That was before I knew anything about zero degrees. If low temps don't bother you, this may very well be the best hike in Colorado. Given the fact this hike has been rated Easy to Moderate, with a 1,548-foot elevation gain, it could very well be the Colorado hike you've been dreaming of.

Take a Zero Degree Hike To an Abandoned Colorado Mine Imagine taking a Colorado hike including gorgeous basins, ghost towns, streams, abandoned mines, and remarkable views. Now imagine doing it in zero-degree temperatures.

This moderate hike near Copper Mountain has it all, except for warm temperatures, at least not this time of year. This video just went live. Be one of the first to see the spectacular sites from a hike to Colorado's abandoned Boston Mine.

NEXT: More Images From Colorado's Mayflower Gulch Trail This winter hike screams "Colorado." The hike has everything, including gorgeous basins, ghost towns, streams, abandoned mines, and remarkable views.

This moderate hike near Copper Mountain has it all. If you're searching for a two to three-hour hike with easy access, this Colorado trail may be everything you ever hoped for.

The images below are courtesy of Unika Outdoor . The video was posted on January 22, 2023.

Colorado's Most Beautiful Hiking Trails