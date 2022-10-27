Three outstanding western slope women are being honored by the Girl Scouts of Colorado as this year's Women of Distinction.

Every year, the Girl Scouts honor women who have displayed exemplary leadership and a commitment to advancing the profile of women and girls in the community. This year's honorees are Dr. Morgan Bridge, Dr. JoAnne Virgilio, and Heidi Ragsdale.

Dr. Morgan Bridge, Colorado Mesa University

Morgan Bridge, Ph.D., is Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs at Colorado Mesa University. Dr. Bridge specializes in the areas of economics and finance. Her passion is still teaching.

"Teaching is still my passion so fortunately I have been able to teach in addition to my other duties. Teaching is still as much fun today as it was the first day i walked into the classroom."

When she is not on campus, Dr. Bridge is spending time with her two sons, working in her yard, traveling, playing the piano, and spending time at the family farm in Nebraska.

Zane Mathews Zane Mathews loading...

Dr.JoAnne Virgilio, Community Hosptial Oncology Center

JoAnne Virgilio, DO is a medical oncologist and founder of Grand Valley Oncology at Community Hospital. She's been practicing oncology for more than 30 years and feels privileged to take care of people at the most intense time of their life.

"Over the years I have felt that taking care of patients here in the Grand Valley has been a privilege and they have taught me so much. For me, it's a dream come true."

Dr. Virgilio has assisted Holy Family Catholic School in their science education program, and has been an active participant in Colorado Discover Ability and Special Olympics, and was a team mom for CMU's Girls' Lacrosse.

Zane Mathews Zane Mathews loading...

Heidi Ragsdale, STEM is My Future

Heidi Ragsdale is the founder and CEO of STEM is My Future, where she does outreach with educators and students in communities and offers training opportunities for teachers to learn new hands-on technology through various tech resources. Heidi loves science and she loves to teach.

"I am a renegade. I don't settle for the basics. I like to go find what students and teachers need and if that means leaving the town, leaving the state - sometimes the country - that's what I need to do to be able to bring back those resources for our learners in rural Colorado."

When she isn't teaching, Heidi loves to make beautiful digital maps, and geo-jewelry with her group, Colorado Space Crafts.

Zane Mathews Zane Mathews loading...

Women of Distinction Event In Grand Junction

These three amazing women will be honored at a special breakfast event on Friday, November 4 at Grand Junction Convention Center. The public is invited to attend the event, and tickets are available for purchase at girlscoutsofcolorado.org/wod-gj.