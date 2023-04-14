Win Tickets To Three Dog Night In Grand Junction
The iconic band Three Dog Night returns to the Avalon Theatre in Grand Junction in 2023 and we have your chance to win tickets before you can buy them.
Three Dog Night, best known for 70s classics like An Old Fashioned Love Song, Joy To the World, One, Shambala, and Black and White will be in concert on Sunday, September 10 at the Avalon Theatre with special guest Danny McGaw.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, with the pre-sale Thursday 10am-10pm.
Your chance to win tickets before you can buy them is on the KOOL 107.9 station app. Download the free app and register to win a pair of tickets to see Three Dog Night.
New this year at Las Colonias, guests will only be allowed to bring in one clear bag no larger than 12 X 12, and a small clutch. All other bags are prohibited in 2023.