Snow showers linger in the Colorado mountains today with gusty winds at the passes, but the big story is the coming warm streak.

You know the kind of warmth that makes you question whether you should wax skis or charge the golf cart.

Lingering Snowshowers in the Colorado Mountains

We’re talking two to five inches above 9,000 feet, mainly near and above the passes.

Add in 30 to 50 mph wind gusts, and you get that classic winter combo: not enough snow to brag about, but just enough to blow directly into your face.

Rabbit Ears could see some slick travel this morning if the bursts line up right, but overall, this isn’t the kind of system you’ll be talking about years from now. Or tomorrow.

The Big Story: A Weirdly Warm December

Once this system lifts out later today, high pressure moves in and turns the weather into something that feels less like mid-December and more like “Did someone forget to shut the oven door?”

Temperatures climb 10 to 15 degrees above normal on Thursday, and then keep going. Several areas could end up 15 to 20 degrees above normal through mid-December, because apparently Mother Nature is also over winter.

Colorado's Longer Term Forecast

A northwest flow sticks around, so we’ll see some clouds here and there, but not much else. Moisture shifts north, and we stay locked under this warm, dry pattern for quite a stretch.

Enjoy it or complain about it; both are valid Colorado hobbies.

