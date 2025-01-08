As you're zipping through Colorado going from town to town, I highly doubt that you're paying too much attention to the county that you're in. You may speed through a county without knowing you did.

Read More: These Surprising Facts About Colorado Will Blow Your Mind

Sure, most counties have a sign informing you of the change. Maybe you just noticed a different cop car sitting on the side of the road. Either way, counties can change fairly quickly.

👇🏻Keep Scrolling to Learn About Colorado's Original 17 Counties 👇🏻

These are the Original 17 Counties When Colorado Became a Territory Before Colorado became a state, the territory was divided into 17 original counties

For the most part, those original 17 remain counties—however, they may look a bit different—there's one that no longer exists. Guadalupe County turned into Conejos County just six days after its creation.

Please scroll through the original Colorado counties, and discover how they got their names. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

Get our free mobile app

👇🏻Keep Scrolling to Learn About the Expansion of Colorado Counties 👇🏻

Colorado's Counties Split Amist State Growth and Riches In 1866, new counties began to emerge as Colorado grew. 10 new counties formed or merged from the original counties.

Once Colorado made statehood in 1876, there were only 26 counties.

After statehood, however, six new counties were created up to 1881.

The following counties were formed from the originals, from 1886 through 1881: Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

👇🏻Keep Scrolling to Find Out When the Newest Colorado County Was Created 👇🏻