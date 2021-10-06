Where Does the Colorado River Start?
The Colorado River flows 1,450 miles to the Gulf of California and crosses seven states and two Mexican states. Here's where the mighty Colorado River starts.
The Colorado River flows 1,450 miles across North America and provides water for 40 million people. The Colorado River offers endless activities such as fishing, swimming, kayaking, and more.
The Colorado River is the fifth-longest river in the United States and here's where the Colorado River starts and ends
The Colorado River Starts High in the Rocky Mountains
A small lake high in Rocky Mountain National Park is the Colorado River's source. From its start, the Colorado River flows 1,450 miles to the Gulf of California.
