Colorado River Float Trips: What You Need To Know

It's a distance of nearly 300 miles from the headwaters of the Colorado River near Rocky Mountain National Park to the Colorado/Utah border.

Yet, as many in Grand Junction know, the best section for kayaking, paddleboarding, and rafting the river might be right here in Mesa County.

Is the River Safe to Float Right Now?

The Colorado River between Fruita and Westwater, Utah, is one of the best places in the state for beginners. The Class I and II rapids are easy to navigate, and Ruby-Horsethief Canyon is one of the best places in the state for small craft activities.

The easiest way to confirm any river is safe for activities is to check the daily flow levels. River discharge, and cubic feet per second, help indicate if the river is safe for a float 200 - 500 cfs or better for kayaking, paddleboarding, and rafting flows between 1000 and 1500 cfs. Maps like this one from the United States Geological Survey make it easy to check.

Best Launch and Take-Out Points In Western Colorado

Riverbend Park (Palisade) to Las Colonias Park (Grand Junction)

Estimated Float Time: 2.5–3.5 hours

Launch Point: Riverbend Park, Palisade (ample parking available).

Take-Out Point: Las Colonias Park, Grand Junction (boat ramp located on the east side of the park).

Blue Heron Boat Ramp to Watson Island

Estimated Float Time: 1–1.5 hours

Launch Point: Blue Heron Boat Ramp, Grand Junction

Take-Out Point: Watson Island Park (parking available near the disc golf course).

Corn Lake to Connected Lakes (J M. Robb Colorado River State Park)

Estimated Float Time: 3–4 hours

Launch Point: Corn Lake State Park

Take-Out Point: Connected Lakes State Park (parking available; state park pass or daily fee required).

What to Bring (and What to Leave at Home)

If you want to play on the river, you gotta have a life jacket. It's the law for anyone under 13, and probably should be for everyone. Protect your feet with river shoes instead of flip-flops. Ziplock bags can protect your phone, snacks, and IDs. Sunscreen, hats, and hydration are all essential, especially for a longer day on the water.

Leave alcohol and glass at home.

When’s the Best Time of Day to Play?

Launching early in the morning means fewer people on the water and far less wind to push you around. Late afternoon adventures will likely encounter high winds. Weekends are usually far more crowded on the water, which is much warmer than you think my mid-summer.

Need to rent equipment? Check out these local shops:

Rimrock Adventures: 927 CO-340, Fruita, CO 81521

Palisade River Trips: 239 Main St, Palisade, CO 81526

Grand Junction Adventures: 1695 Las Colonias Lndg, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Most rentals will include a life vest, dry bags, and some include shuttle service. Have fun, be safe, and enjoy our beautiful river.

