Colorado River Dangers: A Local’s Urgent Plea for Safety Amid Rising Waters

It's that time of the year when I'll make my plea to everyone to use the Colorado River safely this year. I'm actually doing this a bit earlier this year than I normally do.

Every year since I've moved here, there has been at least one drowning death on the Colorado that seemingly could have been avoided. I feel for the friends and families who have lost loved ones; that's why I try to help with safety tips.

Why is the Colorado River Deemed So Dangerous?

Close up of Colorado River at Flood Stage Getty Images loading...

The Colorado River is like any other major river in the U.S., they're all dangerous if you're not careful. Think about it this way, the Colorado carved the Grand Canyon, and all the major canyons above it. Like, that's a lot of the Earth just pushed out of the way.

The river that flows through Grand Junction may seem fairly docile most of the time, but not during runoff. When snow melts high in the mountains, it flows into the many creeks, streams, and other tributaries that flow into the Colorado. That's a lot of water.

During peak runoffs, the Colorado River can hit a max of 61,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) in the Grand Valley. The highest the Colorado River peaked was in 1921, when it hit 81,000 CFS.

How to Enjoy the Colorado River Safely

I'm no expert, but I do know a bit about enjoying rivers in general.

If you're inexperienced, I highly suggest waiting until the level of the river drops in June --middle to the end would be best.

I know it's a great way to cool off, but you could always just hit up Las Colonias' river park to enjoy the water. Even then, you'll want to pay attention to the city's warnings about water flow.

Experienced users of the river know what they're doing. Although there have been cases when people became complacent and did not wear their life vests.

That's the key: Wear. Your. Life. Vest. The river doesn't care how much of a strong swimmer you think you are; it'll eat you up and maybe spit you out. Dark, I know, but we don't want to see anyone unalived.

Luckily for you, there are kiosks that provide life vests. If you're renting a paddleboard or other watercraft from the local companies, they have safety equipment for you.

If you're serious about river use, talk to the river supply companies around the Valley. Do some guided rafting tours around Colorado to learn more. Educating yourself will go a long way.

All-in-all, enjoy the Colorado River, that's what it's there for. Just do it safely.

