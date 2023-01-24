The city of Vail, Colorado is located in Eagle County and is home to world-class ski resorts like Vail Resort, Beaver Ski Resort, Ski Cooper, and Cooper Mountain.

The Vail/Aspen area high in the Rocky Mountains is some of the most visited spots in Colorado all year long. People visit from Grand Junction and all over the world, especially during the winter months. So what is the weather like in Vail, Colorado throughout the year?

Vail, Colorado's Annual Forecast

People who live in Vail say it's one of the happiest places on Earth at 8,200 feet. If you hate winter, I know this can seem hard to believe. Aside from the snowfall which makes for great skiing, Vail gets a ton of sunshine all year. Compared to the rest of the nation, Vail averages 18 inches of rain each year while the rest of the country gets more like 40 inches.

Vail sees an average of 240 sunny days each year and averages about 100 days of cloudy/rainy weather according to the climate site BestPlaces.net.

Winter Weather in Vail, Colorado

While many feel that December is Vail's coldest month, the same case can be made for January. Winter temperatures usually average in the upper 20s in December and January, with overnight lows near 10 to 20 degrees. According to OutOntheSnow.com, Vail sees an average of 239 inches of snowfall each winter. Winter conditions in Vail can persist from November to March

Summer Weather in Vail, Colorado

Temperatures in Colorado's high elevations start to warm up in March and April when the daytime highs begin to reach the 40-degree mark. Snow is still possible during Vail's "Spring" season. It makes for a longer ski season and is usually able to melt off the streets a little quicker late in the season.

June, July, and August in Vail feature sunshine and high temperatures 60s and 70s. Summer conditions are ideal for hiking, biking, rafting, and enjoying a trip to the top of a Colorado 14er mountain.

