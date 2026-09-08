Well, would you look at that. The weather finally seems to have remembered what early September is supposed to feel like.

We're looking at mostly clear skies, warming temperatures, and only a tiny chance of an afternoon shower or quick thunderstorm in the mountains.

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Sunshine and Warming Temps

High pressure is building into the Desert Southwest, and that's going to keep things pretty quiet across Western Colorado for most of the week.

Temperatures will climb a little more each day, running about 5 to 10 degrees above normal through the rest of the workweek. So yes, summer isn't quite ready to hand over the keys yet.

Mountains Could Still Get a Shower

There is a less-than-15% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm each afternoon over the San Juans and along the Continental Divide.

For most of us, though, this won't amount to much. We're talking about isolated mountain activity, not another widespread monsoon situation. Basically, the mountains get a little drama while the valleys mostly sit back and enjoy the sunshine.

The Weekend Could Get Interesting

Here's where things get a little less certain.

Forecast models are hinting at a potential return of moisture next weekend as a trough moves into the Pacific Northwest and pushes the high-pressure system east. That could bring some changes to the forecast, but the models aren't exactly singing from the same hymn book yet.

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Temperatures could also fall back toward seasonal norms by the weekend.

So for now, enjoy it. Pleasant late-summer and early-fall weather is about as good as September gets around here. Just don't put away the jacket yet. Colorado has a long history of changing its mind.

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