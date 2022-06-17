Western Colorado’s Clover Cemetery After First Snow
With the weekend's snow and rain, a trip up the Grand Mesa seemed to be in order. With that, it was past time for a visit to the Clover Cemetery near Collbran.
A little past downtown Collbran you'll find a small cemetery, home to just over 400 memorials, many dating back to the mid-1800s.
The Clover Cemetery in Collbran, Colorado
You'll find the Clover Cemetery at 33 East Clover Lane in Collbran. To find it, head up the Grand Mesa on Colorado Highway 65, and then turn left on Colorado 330 and head towards Collbran. Turn left on Collbran's Main Street, go across the bridge to the end of Main Street, and then turn right. Head up the hill roughly two and a half miles. You'll see the Clover Cemetery on your left.
Interesting Weather In Collbran, Colorado
This visit to Clover Cemetery coincided with the first legitimate snow of the 2022-23 season. In less than 15 minutes, this visit experienced snow, rain, sunshine, and a brief but not particularly enjoyable hailstorm.
Look At The Dates On The Memorials
Over the last few months, I've visited three cemeteries on the Grand Mesa: Mesa Cemetery, Eagalite, and Cedar Crest. On October 23, 2022, a short visit was paid to Clover Cemetery.
In each case, it was surprising to see the dates on some memorials. Many of these dates back to the 1850s. This really shouldn't be surprising considering this area has been populated for some time. Still, the idea of encountering memorials for people born in the mid-1800s is fascinating.
I'm Turning Into My Parents
My mom and dad spent the last 20 years of their lives documenting gravesites for various online groups. My dad would actually take requests from people trying to locate gravesites. He would then identify and photograph the gravesite, and return that information at no cost. Why? I haven't a clue. It was something of a passion for him.
Make a Trip Up The Grand Mesa
If a quiet weekend or day off rolls around, why not make a trip to Collbran? The drive alone is worth it. Upon reaching Collbran, take a short walk along Plateau Creek. Spend a little time at some of the restaurants and a creamery along Main Street.
If time permits, visit Clover, Eagalite, and Cedar Crest cemeteries. They're all within a short radius of downtown Collbran.
I have no genuine interest in cemeteries, and for the most part, no genuine interest in history. I do, however, agree with the statement "A cemetery gate offers separation and protection from daily worries."