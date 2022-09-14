Vintage Local Newscast Takes Grand Junction Back In Time To 1983

What do you remember about 1983?

If you are like me, you probably don't remember all that much specifically about 1983. All I know about the fall of 1983 is that I was in my second year of college, I was driving a 1979 Oldsmobile Starfire, and I was still a virgin. Beyond that, I don't really recall what was happening in the world, let alone my local community.

Looking Back At Grand Junction Nearly 40 Years Ago

If your brain is in a bit of a fog about 1983, we are going to help you out - especially if you were living in Grand Junction nearly 40 years ago. Thanks to a vintage video of a local newscast, we are able to go back in time and discover what was making headlines in November of 1983 - and a chance to remember local businesses that have long since gone the way of the dinosaur.

Get our free mobile app

Mesa College Mavericks and A $1.99 Steak Dinner

The video, which you can see below, is a partial KJCT Newscast from November 20, 1983. The lead story was about the controversial made-for-tv movie The Day After, which depicted a nuclear exchange between the United States and Russia. Other stories include the Mesa College Mavericks football team going to the playoff, and an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the VFW for $2.50.

It's pretty cool to see commercials from businesses that are no longer around like Junct'n East Plaza, Will's TV, and a restaurant that offered steak dinners for $1.99. It feels like a lifetime ago.

Vintage Grand Junction Newscast From 1983 Scroll through the images below for some highlights from a vintage KJCT newscast from 1983. You'll see what was making headlines in Grand Junction as well as commercials from businesses that have perhaps, been long forgotten.

25 Grand Junction Memories From the Last 25 Years Looking back over the past 25 years, there are so many memories that have brought us to where we are today. Some are great memories, while some may bring heartache. But, we have gone through them together - and there are more memories ahead. Take a look back with me at 25 Grand Junction memories from the past 25 years.