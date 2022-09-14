Vintage Local Newscast Takes Grand Junction Back In Time To 1983
What do you remember about 1983?
If you are like me, you probably don't remember all that much specifically about 1983. All I know about the fall of 1983 is that I was in my second year of college, I was driving a 1979 Oldsmobile Starfire, and I was still a virgin. Beyond that, I don't really recall what was happening in the world, let alone my local community.
Looking Back At Grand Junction Nearly 40 Years Ago
If your brain is in a bit of a fog about 1983, we are going to help you out - especially if you were living in Grand Junction nearly 40 years ago. Thanks to a vintage video of a local newscast, we are able to go back in time and discover what was making headlines in November of 1983 - and a chance to remember local businesses that have long since gone the way of the dinosaur.
Mesa College Mavericks and A $1.99 Steak Dinner
The video, which you can see below, is a partial KJCT Newscast from November 20, 1983. The lead story was about the controversial made-for-tv movie The Day After, which depicted a nuclear exchange between the United States and Russia. Other stories include the Mesa College Mavericks football team going to the playoff, and an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the VFW for $2.50.
It's pretty cool to see commercials from businesses that are no longer around like Junct'n East Plaza, Will's TV, and a restaurant that offered steak dinners for $1.99. It feels like a lifetime ago.