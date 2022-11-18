When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind.

Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.

Thankfully, there is a little-known Centennial State feature that is sure to impress.

Colorado's most underrated tourist attraction

HawaiianIslands.com recently analyzed over 17,000 TripAdvisor reviews to find the most underrated (and overrated) tourist hotspots in the U.S.

According to the reviews, Colorado doesn't have many overrated attractions, but we do have a hidden gem — one that tourists said is the 12th most underrated in America.

So, what is it? The National Museum of World War II Aviation in Colorado Springs.

Inside Colorado Spring's must-see tourist destination

The National Museum of World War II Aviation aims to educate the public about "the role that aviation played at a critical turning point in our nation's history."

Visitors to the museum can enjoy an extensive aircraft collection, interactive displays, tours, and more. The non-profit also works to restore WWII aircraft to flying condition (you can see them in the air on public demonstration days).

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday and located at 775 Aviation Way in Colorado Springs. Adult tickets are $15 online and $17 at the door.

See more of Colorado's popular tourist attractions in the gallery below.

