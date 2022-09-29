Colorado’s UFO Watchtower is the Essential Camping Trip
Get ready for a close encounter of the Colorado kind. Take a road trip to an area of Colorado known for numerous UFO sightings. You'll find it just down the road near Hooper.
This destination offers a 360-degree observation platform from which you can observe extraterrestrial activity taking place in Colorado's San Luis Valley. Oh, and by the way, camping is available.
Hooper, Colorado - A Popular Place For UFO Observers
Yep, this is the place you've seen on national television. The UFO Watchtower, located off Colorado Highway 17, is well known to UFO enthusiasts. You've seen or read about this attraction via:
- The Los Angeles Times
- MSNBC
- NewLibrary.com
- The Rocky Mountain News
- The Daily Courier
- The Associated Press
Why Hooper, Colorado?
According to Wikipedia, the UFO Watchtower was created by Judy Messoline back in 2000 to capitalize on the popular use of the property by UFO observers.
Weird shenanigans have taken place in Colorado's San Luis Valley for decades. The website Uncover Colorado states, "It’s the highest alpine valley on the planet, and, depending on who you ask, a prime spot for witnessing paranormal activity, such as UFO sightings, mystical portals, and other strange occurrences."
Excellent Location From Which To Observe UFO Activity
From the observation platform, you can enjoy a 360-degree "unfiltered" view of the night sky. Keep in mind, the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is right next door. That area has been designated an International Dark Sky Park.
Where To Reserve Camping And How Much
Looking at the UFO Watchtower website, admission is $5, and camping is available for $15 per night per tent. No reservations are needed. RV's are welcome, too, but RV hookups are not available. Actually, the website simply says "no hookups," and I am assuming they are referring to water, electricity, and sewer. To inquire about camping, call 719-378-2296.
How To Find Colorado UFO Watchtower
Plot a course for 2502 County Road 61 in Hooper, Colorado, 81125. Heads up, GPS keeps offering inaccurate directions to the entrance. You'll want to enter from Highway 17.
Review Are Out Of This World
Check out Google Reviews, and you'll see the UFO Watchtower has an impressive 4.5 out of the 5-star average. Reviewers left comments such as "absolutely strange but fun," and "An absolutely sweet and adorable place with incredible stories and experiences."