You don't have to travel far in Colorado to find adventure. Make the trip to Colorado Springs and find days' worth of activities that will be sure to delight the entire family.

There's plenty to explore in Colorado Springs and it's no wonder why the city is quickly becoming a go-to destination for locals and tourists alike.

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

One of the coolest places to visit in Colorado Springs is the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

The museum is 60,000 square feet and boasts 12 different galleries and multiple interactive exhibits of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum

Colorado Springs is also home to the Pioneers Museum, which features exhibits of Colorado's cultural history.

Walk-ins are welcome and admission is completely free. Take a trip through time and learn about, "Native American influences in the region, the founding of the City, the area's mining and agricultural history, its early prominence as a health resort, and its more recent significance as a center for military training and operations."

Pikes Peak

Known as America's Mountain, Pikes Peak offers stunning views that have inspired numerous songs and poems.

You can drive to the summit of Pikes Peak, but these days you'll need to make a reservation online. Highway access is weather permitting so the summer is a great time to make the trip.

The Garden of the Gods

You can assume from the name that this popular attraction in Colorado Springs is nothing short of stunning.

The Garden of the Gods spans 1,323 acres and is a registered National Natural Landmark. Admission to the park and visitor center is free. As you walk along the trails gazing up at the massive natural structures, you'll quickly feel like an ant in the Gods' playground.

United States Air Force Academy

Located in Colorado Springs is the U.S. Air Force Academy. Visitors are welcome to visit the base daily from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m for free. The visitor center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Honor Court, Arnold Hall, the Cadet Field House, Falcon Athletic Center, Falcon Stadium, the Association of Graduates building, and the Planetarium are all located on the base and can be accessed by visitors. Unfortunately, the Cadet Chapel closed due to construction which will not be finished until 2027.

Nonetheless, there are still plenty of sights to take in and things to learn at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

