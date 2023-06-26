Top 10 State Arizonans Are Moving To

Since the pandemic, it seems a lot of us looked around our homes and decided it was time for a change. A lot of people didn't stop there. They looked around their towns and states and made an even bigger leap - moving to a whole new state.

If you've ever thought Arizona just wasn't your vibe, maybe you'd like to follow in the footsteps of others who pulled up stakes and moved on.

So where are Arizonans moving to? The US Census Bureau, has some ideas. It seems like our fellow 'Zoners don't want to go too far afield, mostly preferring to stay out west.

You might not have noticed a mass evacuation, though. In reality, we took in more residents than we lost. Arizona had a net domestic migration of 86,000 people from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.

That means more people moved to Arizona from other states than moved out of Arizona to other states. But where did they go?

Here Are the Top 10 States Arizonans Are Moving To

10. New Mexico

9. Idaho

8. Utah

7. Oregon

6. Florida

5. Washington

4. Colorado

3. California

2. Nevada

1. Texas

Why Are People Moving to These Other States?

We live in one of the most beautiful and magical places on the planet, so you might have a hard time understanding why anyone would want to leave.

Various polls have asked those who are looking to relocate, and they gave a variety of reasons why they're moving to these states.

Respondents cited concerns such as family, work, education, climate, and cost of living. There are others who are simply looking for a change of scenery.