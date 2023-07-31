There's no denying it. The family car is a solid part of the American family. Whether you drive miles in and around each day or use your vehicle to get you to and from work, it's the one piece of equipment few of us can do without.

When choosing a mode of transportation, we consider a lot of factors. Fuel efficiency, size, and of course safety are just some of things we weigh before settling on the best car, truck, van, or SUV for our family.

Safety First

Over the years, standards in vehicle safety have steadily improved. It's hard to imagine that just a generation ago, seat belts were optional. Now with air bags and a host of other improvements, most vehicles are reliably safer than they once were.

Glass Doctor recently compiled a list of the most dangerous automotive brands in each state. They looked at ten years' worth of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and identified patterns.

The Most Dangerous Vehicle Brands in Arizona

The study listed Chrysler vehicles in the number three spot for most dangerous vehicle in Arizona, citing Mitsubishi vehicles as the number two most dangerous to drive.

Glass Doctor found that Dodge had 64% of the fatal crashes of any other car brand, not only in the state of Arizona, but this brand is the least safe in the entire United States. Making Dodge the most dangerous vehicle to drive.

Choose Safety Instead

The good news is, they found three vehicles that came out on top for safety in Arizona. Mercedes-Benz snagged the number three spot, Audi came in at number two, and the brand perennially lauded for safety, Subaru, found itself on top as the number one safest vehicle to drive in Arizona.

