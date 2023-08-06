There's nothing quite like getting outdoors in the beauty of Arizona. Hiking and hunting are avid hobbies for many of us, but there are some things you should know before you strap on those hiking shoes and venture out.

Canva Canva loading...

With ranches and farms all over the state, some that cover a vast area, it's good to know ahead of time about places hikers and hunters shouldn't go.

Canva Canva loading...

Not every landowner will post a sign telling you to "keep out", so you need to know this subtle sign means the same thing. And it's the law in Arizona.

Get our free mobile app

DO NOT ENTER - In Purple Paint

Several states have a Purple Paint Law.

In Arizona, anyone caught trespassing beyond an area marked with purple paint is classed as a third-degree felony.

See a tree painted purple? Do you know what to do? Via YouTube User RETipster See a tree painted purple? Do you know what to do? Via YouTube User RETipster loading...

In some cases, you'll see an actual fence painted purple. Keep a sharp eye out, because this isn't always the case. You may find purple spray painted on a tree, and you should know, this conveys the same meaning as a posted sign.

In all cases, PURPLE PAINT carries the same meaning as a posted "no trespassing" sign.

Using Purple Paint to Create a No-Trespassing Barrier in Arizona

In Arizona, to mark your property as no trespassing, the purple paint must be in vertical lines, and be at least eight inches long and an inch wide.

Landowners can legally mark their property with Purple Paint. Via YouTube User RETipster Landowners can legally mark their property with Purple Paint. Via YouTube User RETipster loading...

The purple marks also need to be placed at least three feet from the ground in a visible location where anyone approaching the property can spot it. Also, the marks have to be repeated about every 100 feet apart on forest land or 1,000 feet apart on any other property.

Marking your property. Via YouTube User RETipster Marking your property. Via YouTube User RETipster loading...

What to Do If You See Purple Paint

If you're hunting and see purple paint, this is an absolute "no-go zone". If you spot it on trees or fence posts anywhere in Arizona, turn around and go back the way you came. If you ignore these signs, you could be in quite a bit of trouble.

Canva If you're hunting and you spot purple paint, turn around and go back the way you came. Canva loading...

According to UpgradedHome.com, "The laws in Arizona are a bit more complicated. Trespass comes in three flavors, first degree, second degree, and third degree. In most cases involving trespass beyond a fence line marked with purple paint are classed as third-degree felonies and are subject to six months in jail and fines of up to $2.500."

This video by YouTube User RETipster explains the Purple Paint law pretty well:

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in Arizona Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Arizona using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.