The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Colorado Vs. Arkansas

Are you in the market for a new home? Here's a quick look at the most expensive home currently on the market in Colorado compared to the most expensive house currently for sale in Arkansas.

This time around, there's a fairly significant difference in price, only about $92,000,000 or so. Both properties are amazing. Take a look and decide which would best suit you.

Incredibly Unique Properties in Colorado and Arkansas

I do this from time to time: compare the most expensive properties in Colorado to that of another state. This time around we're visiting Arkansas.

Where would you suppose one would find the most expensive property currently for sale in Colorado? This is not exactly a shocker. Believe it or not, you'll find the most expensive property for sale in Colorado as of September 22, 2022, in Aspen. Surprise!

You'll find the other property some 917 miles away in Decatur, Arkansas. While the dwelling isn't particularly huge, it does come with 583.6 acres of prime hunting land.

Information on both homes originated at Realtor.com.

In This Corner... Colorado

You'll find the most expensive house for sale in Colorado at 730 Galena Street in Aspen. It's a ten-bedroom, 11.5-bath house measuring 14,154 square feet. Built-in 1979, it has been in the family for years.

The home includes a gym, game room, theater, and "greater than a football field of true ski-in, ski-out ski access."

How much would you pay? The home is listed at $100,000,000.

In The Other Corner... Arkansas

The most expensive house currently on the market in Arkansas can be found at 16731 Bethlehem Road in Decatur, Arkansas. It's a three-bedroom and three full-bath home measuring 1,848 square feet.

The property is located on 583 acres of "hunting paradise." The property also includes several active springs providing year-round water.

How much for this incredible property? It's listed at $8,000,000... maybe.

Slight Discrepency With The Arkansas Listing

There are two active listings on Realtor.com for the Arkansas property. One shows an asking price of $8,000,000, while the other listing shows an asking price of $800,000. Math was never my strong point, but I believe that is a discrepancy of $7,200,000. I would like to say "take your pick," but I suspect the $800,000 listing is an error.

Check Them Both Out

Both properties are amazing. If you're looking for luxurious mountain living, the Aspen property is probably everything you've ever dreamed of. On the other hand, if isolation and spacious property is your thing, the Arkansas property is the kind of home dreams are made of.

Detailed tours of both properties are included in the gallery below.

