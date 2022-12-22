This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland

It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it.

The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.

At least according to Trips to Discover, which ranked the 50 most winter wonderland towns in the United States and for Colorado, that town was Crested Butte.

Sure, we know that Crested Butte and many towns like that throughout our state are postcard worthy any time of year but especially when the holidays come rolling around. So what made Crested Butte stand out in this survey?

“The town of Crested Butte, Colorado is often described as a surf town in the mountains. It’s one of those places where you can go and just relax. Stroll up and down Elk Avenue, the town’s main drag, and check out the shopping, galleries, and more good restaurants and bars than a town this size normally has. Crested Butte, which is part of the region of Colorado known as the Western Slope, is located about 30 miles north of Gunnison on Highway 135. Visitors make the pilgrimage to this place for its legendary mountain bike trails, beautiful wildflowers and steep skiing,” Crested Butte shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel Crested Butte (@travelcrestedbutte)

This Town Is Colorado's Official Most Magical Winter Wonderland

15 Affordable Colorado Ski Trips To Enjoy This Winter Ready to hit the slopes this winter? Is the price tag is holding you back? Sharpen your skis with 15 affordable ski trips you can start planning right now.