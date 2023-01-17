When is the 2023 Steamboat Springs Colorado Winter Carnival?

An amazing winter carnival in Colorado is celebrating its 110th year. The Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival is right around the corner.

Now that we're a solid month into winter, are you starting to find you have a case of the winter blues? The entire reason why this carnival was created 110 years ago was to offer Coloradans a way to cope with cabin fever. Don't let this event pass you by.

The 2023 Steamboat Winter Carnival

The 2023 Steamboat Winter Carnival is coming up quickly, February 8-12, 2023. This year's theme: "Dream, Dare, Dazel."

History Of The Event

Steamboatchamber.com reports the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival began in 1914, 39 years after the town of Steamboat was founded. The purpose of the event was to, "...alleviate the pressures of enduring the cold and sometimes too lengthy winters in Routt County." Typically, the event is held the second week of February, "...no matter what weather conditions are bestowed upon us by 'Mother Nature.'"

In the early years, the carnival hosted events such as cross-country ski races and ski jumping. The street events were added during the 2nd Annual Winter Carnival.

How To Attend

According to steamboatchamber.com, you can purchase either a $10 Winter Carnival button or a $15 Buff. These passes are required for entry/spectating at all events.

If you're participating in an event or events, your button will serve as your lift ticket for all events you register for. It will also provide free skiing access to Howelsen Hill for the dates of February 9 through 13. The site adds you must obtain a physical lift ticket at the Howelsen Hill ticket office.

What If You Don't Have a Winter Carnival Button or Buff?

It might be wise to cough up the $10 for the Winter Carnival Button. The word on the street is the penalty for getting busted is brutal.

In past years, the penalty for being caught without a carnival button was to push a peanut down Lincoln Ave with your nose. - steamboatchamber.com

One 'Event' Already Sold Out

The Tito's Mountain Soiree 80s Theme Party is part of the fun at the 2023 event. Unfortunately, it's already sold out.

2023 Events

There's a ton of fun to be had. You're looking at four-and-a-half days of fun and activities. Many of the events overlap, so you'll have to plan ahead and keep a schedule close at hand.

