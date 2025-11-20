If you feel like the mountains haven’t caught a break lately, you’re right, and they’re not getting one today either.

Snow is still rolling across southeastern Utah and southwestern Colorado, with four to eight inches expected through this evening.

If you're up on the higher peaks? You may be measuring in “well, that escalated quickly” amounts.

Today: Southern Colorado Mountains Take the First Hit

Snow continues across the San Juans today, which is why Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through 11 p.m.

Roads over the high passes will be slick, icy, and probably full of people who thought “all-season tires” meant something. Visibility could drop to half a mile in the thicker bursts.

Tonight Into Friday: Snow Spreads North

As the low lifts into Arizona and New Mexico, it deepens into a broader trough and swings moisture across central and northern Colorado.

Expect two to five inches in the higher elevations by Friday evening. It's not a blockbuster storm, but enough to freshen things up.

Snowfall stays light across lower elevations, but peaks and high passes will continue to see periodic moderate snow.

Temperatures stay near seasonal averages through the whole stretch.

Read More: Here’s How to Find the Perfect Christmas Tree on the Grand Mesa

Expect a Wild-Card Weekend in Colorado

Now for the fun part: yet another low drops down the West Coast and becomes cut off near Baja on Friday. Models still can’t agree if it will skim us, nail the Four Corners, or ghost us entirely.

Translation: snow is possible Sunday… but we’re still waiting for the atmosphere to make up its mind.

10 Essential Tips for Navigating Colorado’s Snowy Highways Like A Pro Coloradans know that crossing the mountains during the winter takes careful planning and even packing to make sure you reach your destination safely. What is your pro tip for navigating Colorado's highways in the snow? Open our station app and submit. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams

The 15 Snowiest Colorado Towns to Visit for a White Christmas Looking for a White Christmas in Colorado? Here are the top 15 cities that see the most snowfall each December. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams