What Are Police Officers Doing All Week Long In Grand Junction?

Have you ever wondered what officers with the Grand Junction Police Department do on a weekly basis?

What I can tell you with relative certainty, there's hardly a dull moment as Grand Junction police officers patrol the approximately 39 square miles of the city limits. I found it interesting to see the latest weekly snapshot from the Grand Junction Police Department detailing their activity for the week of October 9.

More Than 1,000 Calls For Service

The activity that stands out the most to me is 1,113 calls for service during the week. That averages out to about 159 calls per day, which comes to around 6 calls every hour. - one call every 10 minutes.

Traffic Stops

The weekly snapshot from the Grand Junction Police Department shows there were 103 traffic stops during the week for things like speeding, equipment violations, and miscellaneous moving violations.

10 Arrests Made Daily.

The Grand Junction Police Department made 67 arrests during the week. That's nearly 10 arrests every single day. Most of the arrests (43) were for misdemeanors and 24 of the arrest were for felonies. Twelve of the arrests were drug-related, and five arrests were made for DUI.

Traffic Accidents

During the week, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to nine traffic collisions, three involving injuries. If you have seen the way some folks drive in Grand Junction, you might be surprised that the number of accidents isn't higher.

136 Reports Taken

A total of 136 reports were taken during the week for various things like stolen property and miscellaneous complaints. There are so many moving parts involved in the process from dispatchers and investigators, crime analysis, and, of course, the officers you see on the streets.

Much Appreciation For the Grand Junction Police Department

I don't know if this is a typical week for the Grand Junction Police Department but it does give us a pretty good idea of what goes on over the course of a week in Grand Junction. Let me just say that I greatly appreciate the officers of the Grand Junction Police Department and the efforts they make to keep Grand Junction safe, and for putting their lives on the line each and every day.

