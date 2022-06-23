Colorado Restaurant Where Wait Staff Open Carry Guns May Be Closing Soon

A gun-themed restaurant owned by Colorado representative Lauren Boebert may be forced to close its doors soon.

According to a report from the DailyBeast, Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado may be forced to close or relocate due to the non-renewal of the restaurant's lease.

What is Shooters Grill?

Shooters Grill is a restaurant owned by U.S. representative Lauren Boebert and her husband Jayson Boebert.

The couple opened the business in 2013 and the restaurant is said to be a parody of Hooters, but instead, waitresses openly carry loaded guns on their hips in honor of the second amendment.

Why Might Shooters Grill Close?

The building where Shooters Grill is located was previously owned by Meskin Enterprises but is said to have been sold to Milkin Enterprises.

Milkin Enterprises reportedly have chosen not to renew Boebert's lease, but Lauren Boebert told the DailyBeast that the company may be willing to sell the property to her.

Allegedly the Boeberts were "at peace" with the restaurant's closing, but are now pondering over actually buying the property.

According to Boebert's congressional disclosure forms, the restaurant lost $143,000 in 2019 and $226,000 in 2020.

Wait Staff Has No Information on Shooters Grill Closing

A call to Shooters Grill was made on June 23, 2022, to ask about the rumors concerning the restaurant's closure.

The restaurant employee who answered stated that the business' closing was news to the entire staff and that they, "have not heard anything from Lauren."

Have you ever visited Shooters Grill and what was your experience like?

