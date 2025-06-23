See How Much Colorado Burns Every Year in Wildfires
Despite being a landlocked state, Colorado is home to plenty of natural disasters. We pretty much have everything except hurricanes. Even then, our weather can be affected by hurricanes around the U.S.
Out of all the natural disasters that hit Colorado, wildfires cause more damage than most. They affect our homes and neighborhoods, wildlife, forests, and tourism.
That's not saying the others don't cause their fair share of turmoil; we're just focusing on wildfires in this case.
What Are the Most Common Causes of Wildfires in Colorado?
There are many causes of wildfires. Sadly, the main cause of wildfires in Colorado is human activity.
According to the United States Forest Service, anywhere between 60 and 85% of all wildfires are caused by humans. This could be from campfires, equipment sparks, smoking, or burning debris. This also includes utility-related including powerlines, transformers, and equipment failures.
Another major contributor to wildfires is lightning. The Colorado State Forest Service states that 15 to 40% of fires are caused by weather-related issues.
2 to 10% of fires can be attributed to intentional ignitions, also known as arson. However, this is likely underreported due to weak investigations.
Take a scroll through Colorado's wildfires listed by the area burned by year. The stats include the year, the number of fires, and the acres burned.
Colorado Wildfire Damage by Year, Number of Fires + Acres Burned
Interesting Facts About Colorado Wildfires
Some of these facts are extremely hard to believe. We're living during a time when wildfires in Colorado are the worst they've ever been. Historically speaking.
Read More: Just How Big Were Colorado's 20 Largest Wildfires of All Time?
- 20 of the largest 20 wildfires occurred in the last 20 years, since 2001.
- 16 of those wildfires have occurred in the last 13 years, since 2008.
- 15 of the top 20 have occurred in the last 9 years, since 2012.
- 11 of the largest in the last 5 years, since 2016.
- 9 of those in the last 3 years, since 2018 and 2020.
- 4 of the top 5 have occurred in the last 3.
Talk about eye-opening.
