Dealing with the stress of day-to-day life is exhausting. You deserve to get away for some alone time at a special place right here in Colorado.

Things are typically going non-stop here in Colorado, but you can carve out your own slice of heaven with this stunning rental that is only about 40 minutes away from Grand Junction.

Located in Mesa County, Colorado

You don't have to travel far to find paradise here in Mesa county. This rental encompasses the beauty of Colorado while giving you the ability to stay relatively close to home.

After all, you've most likely traveled some long distances over the holiday season, and a short drive to an ideal destination is much needed.

The Best of Colorado's Western Slope

Located right along the mountains is a cliff dubbed Thimble Rock Point with an elevation of approximately 8,776 feet.

This hidden gem is the perfect place to recollect yourself or even re-ignite that spark in your relationship.

Stunning Colorado Views

If you're looking to find serenity in nature then this is the spot. From majestic sunsets to spotting stunning wildlife, you'll find yourself breathing a lot easier.

Disconnect and slip away into some much-needed peace and tranquility.

