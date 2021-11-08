The Community Food Bank has spent over 40 years providing emergency food in Mesa County and the need is bigger now than ever before. In fact, 1 in 6 kids in Colorado may not know when or where their next meal is coming from. That is a frightening statistic but we can do something about that, right now. As the Community Food Bank Food Drive is on now.

Get our free mobile app

If you want to help with specific foods and coordinate a drop-off with the Community Food Bank you can get all of those details by clicking right here.

We know that for most people the easiest way to help is to make a cash donation, and every donation makes a huge difference in our community.

Because of the resources available to the Community Food Bank they can provide a nutritious meal for as little as .30 cents. That means a $10 donation is equal to 33 meals, $100 is 333 meals for our friends and neighbors.

And because this is the Community Food Bank Food Drive we have lots of partners helping out in this tremendous effort. Our friends at Carville's Auto Mart are matching all cash donations up to $1,000.

We are wishing everyone the best this holiday season but before we sit down and enjoy everything we have to be thankful for, let's make sure everyone in our community is taken care of and isn't going hungry.