Are Colorado mountains losing elevation? Well, kinda, but not really.

Colorado PBS just released a story that tells how some (or most) Colorado mountains will lose some of their measurements due to a change in the sea level height.

How Can a Colorado Moutain Lose Elevation?

The National Geological Survey collected measurements in 2022 which will be released in beta to GPS companies in 2025 and 2026. The new data will help remap flood plains and more accurately calculate surveying across the country.

How does this affect the height of a mountain?

The new measurements take into account how gravity affects water levels. Therefore, recalculating where the sea level is.

Colorado will still retain all 58 14ers --for those that don't know, that's a mountain at 14,000 feet or higher.

According to the National Geological Survey, the ranking of Colorado's 14ers will likely change.

These new measurements could be anywhere from a few feet to a few centimeters. So no reason to worry about our precious mountains, they won't feel a thing.

Colorado's 14ers are valuable tourist attractions. Thousands of people venture to the state to tackle one or more of the conquerable peaks. Luckily, the majority --or none-- will lose that monumental status.

