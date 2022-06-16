A regular hiking trip on a Colorado trail took an unexpected turn when the hikers stumbled upon human remains.

According to a press release from the El Paso County Sherrif's office, on May 29, 2022, two people discovered human remains while hiking near Spruce Trail in Manitou Springs, Colorado.

Bag of Bones Given to Colorado Police

The two hikers decided to bag up the remains they found near the trail and deliver them directly to the Manitou Springs Police Department.

Inside the bag was a partial human skull and other bone fragments.

While I applaud the hikers for alerting authorities to the presence of human remains on the trail, I don't think I'd personally bag up what was found.

Manitou Springs Police Department Starts Investigation

The next day El Paso County Sheriff's Office detectives and the El Paso County Search and Rescue Team (SAR) went out to search the area.

The SAR team deployed two cadaver dogs to assist with the search. Currently, there is no update on if more remains were found near Spruce Trail when authorities searched the area.

According to the release, the El Paso County Coroner's Office did conduct an autopsy on, "the partial skull, surgical hardware associated with orthopedic repair, and other bone fragments."

A cause of death has yet to be determined by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

Colorado Police Seeking Public's Help

If anyone has any information on this case please contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line, at 719-520-7777, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 to remain anonymous.

