'Tis the season for Colorado families and those visiting to seek out holiday fun around our great state. This newer holiday tradition is set to return again for 2022, with its opening night happening this Friday, November 25th.

Popular Holiday Light Event Is Back In Colorado For 2022

Pardon me while I completely date myself here, but when I was a kid, I remember the weeks leading up to Christmas, my dad would always drive my brother and I around town to see the coolest light displays that the Denver area had to offer. We'd see houses with moving sleighs on the roof, dancing lights to music, and more lights than you'd ever imagine could be on one particular home. These days, while there are still many homes that go wild, there are actual events with special light shows that you can go and visit with your family. One of the newer, more popular holiday light events is set to return to Colorado this week. Have you been?

Luminova Holiday Lights At Elitch Gardens In Denver

Located inside Colorado's famous Elitch Gardens theme park, Luminova Holidays returns for its third season. Over 4 million holiday lights transform this summer fun park into a holiday wonderland with lights, rides, Santa, and holiday cheer for all. This year they're promoting more lights and rides than ever before so it's sure to be the best year yet.

Luminova at Elitch Gardens features "over 200,000 square feet of larger-than-life light displays, a 65-ft. tree, twinkling snowmen who never melt, 300-ft. candy cane tunnel, photo ops galore, and more!"

Here's a video tour of last year's Luminova...

If you're looking for something fun to do with the family, maybe head down I-25 and check this out for yourself. See the full schedule and make your ticket reservations HERE.

