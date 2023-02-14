You’ll Love These Pink Houses For Sale Right Now In Colorado

It's Valentine's Day, and you'll find the color pink everywhere you look. Here in Colorado, we love pink houses. Let's celebrate this special day with 10 awesome pink homes for sale right now in Colorado.

Given this is Colorado, pink isn't exactly one of the most common colors when it comes to house exteriors. They do, however, exist. Here's a look at pink houses, in a variety of shades, for sale right now in Colorado communities including Telluride, Pueblo, Grand Junction, and Glenwood Springs.

Popular Paint Colors For House Exteriors

According to Shoreline Painting & Drywall, the most popular exterior paint colors as of 2021 are:

White

Gray

Beige or Cream

In other words... not pink.

Would You Live In a Pink House?

The website StyleBlueprint published the article "Would You Live In a Pink House?" The article states, "Rumor has it that pink is a growing home trend in exterior paint color..."

Pink on a Victorian home or a southern mansion is one thing. When it comes to the color pink on a ranch-style home in the Colorado mountains, that could be something entirely different.

Why Are Older Houses Pink?

Look at the gallery below. It features a number of pink houses for sale as of today, Valentine's Day, February 14, 2023. You'll notice most are older homes. Some of those featured in the gallery are more than 100 years old.

Why are older houses pink? The Healthy Journal offers one explanation:

Suffolk Pink dates back to the 14th century, when these pink shades were formed by adding natural substances to traditional limewash. For example, adding in elderberries, which release a beautiful carmine red.

Shades Of Pink

There are, of course, a wide variety of shades when it comes to pink. A few that come to mind include:

Champagne Pink

Pink Lace

Piggy Pink

Pale Pink

Baby Pink

Spanish Pink

Orchid Pink

Cameo Pink

Around this neck of the woods, you'll find many adobe houses. From time to time, you'll hear people mention adobe pink. Then again, some consider adobe to be more of an orange. It's hard to say.

In honor of Valentin's Day

With today being the occasion when people swarm the take-n-bake pizza places to get heart-shaped pizzas with pink dough, why not enjoy these little pink houses?

