Two Paws Up For the Top 3 Most Pet-Friendly Cities in Colorado

Finding a place to call home for you and your pets can be hard in Colorado, but there are a few places that are the best at making pets feel welcome.

According to a recent report from WalletHub, there are 3 cities in Colorado that are ranked within the top 100 most pet-friendly cities in the United States.

More People Own Pets in America Than Ever Before

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lots of pet adoptions and purchases. Many people felt isolated and alone and thought that adding a pet would enhance their lives.

70% of U.S. households, or about 90.5 million families, own a pet, according to the 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA).

In 2019, that number was 67%, proving that there was in fact an increase in pet ownership during the pandemic.

Having A Pet Isn't Easy

With the addition of a new pet comes more expenses like veterinary bills, pet food, pet insurance, and oftentimes, pet rent. Don't forget, you'll also want to be in close proximity to places that offer things your pet needs like recreational spaces and pet shops.

Wallethub, "compared the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest U.S. cities across 23 key metrics" to help you and your pet find the ideal place to live.

Top 3 Pet-Friendly Cities in Colorado

By analyzing factors such as pet budget, pet health and wellness, and outdoor pet-friendliness, Wallethub was able to determine the top 3 pet-friendly cities in Colorado:

Each one of these places had an overall score of 49.52 or higher. For the full list of the top 100 pet-friendly cities in the U.S. click here. Do you agree with the results?

