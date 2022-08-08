Grand Junction Band To Perform At Huge Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

A Grand Junction band will be performing at one of the biggest events in the country this month.

Peach Street Revival Joins Big-Name Bands At Sturgis

The Grand Junction-based band Peach Street Revival will join some of the biggest and most well-known artists in the music industry at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this week. They'll be performing at the Sturgis Rally on Friday and Saturday.

Look at this lineup of bands and artists at this year's Sturgis event.

Tesla

Uncle Kracker

Slaughter

Rob Zombie

Locash

Travis Tritt

Stephen Pearcy of Ratt

Saliva

Jackyl

Jon Pardi

Peach Street Revival

Hitting the Festival Circuit

In four short years, Peach Street Revival has played at just about every festival in western Colorado including the Palisade Peach Festival, Colorado Mountain Winefest, and the Moffat County Hot Air Baloon Festival. They've also made appearances on the front range at the Cherry Creek Arts Festival, and the Denver Underground Music Showcase.

To be able to get booked in Sturgis says an awful lot about your band. One thing it says is that you've been noticed, and another thing it says is that you're doing something right.

Making Great Music Together

Peach Street Revival plays a mix of classic rock, blues, and punk doing both original material as well as some popular covers. Gonzales, Sophia, Jordan, and Cooper are making some fantastic music together. If you don't believe it, just listen to the song below. They've really come a long way.

Peach Street Revival Performing In Grand Junction

Here's some good news. You don't have to go all the way to Sturgis to hear Peach Street Revival. They will be back in the Grand Valley on August 26 in concert at the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens.

