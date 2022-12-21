Grand Junction Is Embarrassed To Admit We Like These Songs

Do you have that one silly little song you love to listen to? We all do. According to you, these are the songs we in Grand Junction, Colorado are most embarrassed to admit we like.

I asked on social media, "What song are you most embarrassed to admit you like." Here's what you had to say.

What Brought This Up?

After a few months of computer problems at home, augmented by a touch of laziness, I finally dug my mp3 headset out of mothballs. After charging it up and reviewing my playlist, I was a bit embarrassed by what I heard.

Okay, so I'm one of those people who listens to Christmas music year-round. What's wrong with going to the gym and working out to Whitney Houston's rendition of "Do You Hear What I Hear?"

No Reason To Be Embarrassed

Take it from the authorities, there's no reason to be embarrassed because of your preferred musical selection. According to Planet Radio, "Sadly, we see it more and more today that people like to rag on others for their music choice. However, what music someone listens to isn’t really anyone else’s business."

One Classic Example

Check out the gallery below, and you'll see several people mentioned the song Achy Breaky Heart by Billy Ray Cyrus. Back in 1992, every cover band in the world performed this tune at every bar and honky tonk. Here are a few facts about that song.

Achy Breaky Heart Reached #1 on Billboard's U.S. Hot Country Songs chart

It reached #1 on the Canada Country Tracks chart

It went to #1 in Australia

It was the first single to ever achieve triple platinum status in Australia

It was a crossover hit in the U.S., reaching #4 on the Billboard Hot 100

It was the first Country single to be certified Platinum since 1983's "Islands In The Stream"

... and now the bad news:

Achy Breaky Heart was featured at #2 on the VH1 and Blender list of "50 Most Awesomely Bad Songs Ever."

We Like What We Like

Have you ever been embarrassed by your musical preferences? I haven't, at least not since 1982 when some mean kids in the neighborhood made fun of the fact I'd actually paid good money to purchase Buckner & Garcia's album "Pac-Man Fever."

The gallery below features your replies regarding the songs we're embarrassed to admit we like. You may find many of these are "signature" songs from a particular era. Several have gone on to become cult classics.

