October Events You Don’t Want To Miss In Grand Junction Colorado
Fall is in full swing, and October's social calendar is a busy one in Grand Junction.
September Was Such A Great Month
September was such a busy month across the Grand Valley with so many cool things happening including Winefest, the Downtown Car Show, and Fruita Fall Festival. You might think things are going to slow down in October but that just isn't the case.
October Is A Musical Month In Grand Junction
For music lovers in October, we have everything from classical to country to rap and hard rock. Concerts at the Avalon include the iconic Gatlin Brothers who are best known for the hit song "All the Gold In California." The Grand Junction Symphony will also be taking the stage in October. Amphitheater shows include country star Cole Swindell, the ever-popular Nelly, and the rock band A Day To Remember.
If you want to see a stage show we have classics like Cinderella and the Colorado Mesa Theatre Department will present Guys and Dolls.
Movies, Applies, and Art
For art lovers, October brings the Downtown Art Festival, including the Grand Junction Film Festival. Apple lovers will congregate in Cedaredge this month for Applefest. For a small town, Cedaredge puts on one fine festival spanning three days of live music, apple pie, pancakes, and classic motorcycles.
Grand Junction October Events
What Entertainment Options are Missing in Grand Junction?