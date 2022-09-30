Fall is in full swing, and October's social calendar is a busy one in Grand Junction.

September Was Such A Great Month

September was such a busy month across the Grand Valley with so many cool things happening including Winefest, the Downtown Car Show, and Fruita Fall Festival. You might think things are going to slow down in October but that just isn't the case.

October Is A Musical Month In Grand Junction

For music lovers in October, we have everything from classical to country to rap and hard rock. Concerts at the Avalon include the iconic Gatlin Brothers who are best known for the hit song "All the Gold In California." The Grand Junction Symphony will also be taking the stage in October. Amphitheater shows include country star Cole Swindell, the ever-popular Nelly, and the rock band A Day To Remember.

If you want to see a stage show we have classics like Cinderella and the Colorado Mesa Theatre Department will present Guys and Dolls.

Get our free mobile app

Movies, Applies, and Art

For art lovers, October brings the Downtown Art Festival, including the Grand Junction Film Festival. Apple lovers will congregate in Cedaredge this month for Applefest. For a small town, Cedaredge puts on one fine festival spanning three days of live music, apple pie, pancakes, and classic motorcycles.

Grand Junction October Events A lot of things are happening across the Grand Valley and beyond during October. Here is a look at some of the Grand Junction events that are coming your way over the next month.