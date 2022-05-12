What’s So Special About Colorado’s Palisade Peaches?

Colorado's Palisade peaches are insanely popular and the simple reason for that is because they are so sweet, juicy, and delicious.

Grocery stores across Colorado stock up on the famous Palisade peaches every summer, while western Colorado residents are constantly stopping at roadside stands, and folks who don't live in Colorado, have this delicious fruit shipped right to their front door. Palisade peaches must be good - and western Colorado is might proud of this homegrown delicacy.

Why Do Palisade Peaches Taste So Good?

The goodness of Palisade peaches all starts with the fertile soil found in the Palisade area. The soil is rich and filled with nutrients, but the high western Colorado desert is very dry. Water is diverted from the Colorado River, and thanks to the irrigation efforts of local growers, Palisade has become an agricultural paradise for orchards and vineyards.

Get our free mobile app

Warm Days, Cool Nights Make Juicy Palisade Peaches

Palisade peaches are big, sweet, and juicy. The hot western Colorado days and cool summer nights increase the sugar content and bring out all of the delicious goodness of the Palisade peach. That is the secret right there.

Canva Canva loading...

Where Do You Find Palisade Peaches?

During the summer months, you'll find delicious Palisade peaches in Colorado grocery stores, roadside stands, local farmers' markets, and at produce stores from local orchards throughout the Grand Valley.

What Can You Do With Palisade Peaches?

There is nothing wrong with taking a big Palisade peach and taking a huge bite while the sweet juice runs down your face. However, there are countless delicious ways to enjoy Palisade peaches including jellies and jams, cobblers, pies, salsa, and wine just to name a few.

Canva Canva loading...

The Five Seasons of Colorado

The fact is Colorado actually has five seasons. You've got summer, winter, fall, spring, and peach season, so get those Palisade peaches fresh while you can - and you don't even have to wait until the Palisade Peach Festival in August.

Visit One of Palisade's Oldest Peach Orchards Some of the very first fruit trees planted in the valley date back to the Clark Family Orchards in Palisade, Colorado.

10 Things You Didn't Know About Palisade, Colorado The restaurants and shops, the fruit stands, wineries, and the majestic surroundings make Palisade one of the really special places in Colorado. It's possible you will have a greater appreciation for this western Colorado town when you discover the following 10 things you probably didn't know about Palisade, Colorado.