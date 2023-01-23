Can you open carry a firearm in the state of Colorado? Is this legal to do everywhere in our state? What's with the gun questions?

It's actually a great question and one that is easily answered here. 36 states in America allow for the open carry of a handgun without a permit. Many states have taken measures to protect that right from within.

Can You Open Carry In Colorado?

If you are a resident of the state of Colorado who is 18 years old, and in legal possession of a firearm, then you are allowed to open carry that firearm. You may decide to enter an establishment with posted signs not allowing firearms. In this case, you can not open carry a weapon inside. You do not need a permit to open carry a firearm in Colorado.

If you want to carry a concealed firearm in the state of Colorado, you will need a permit for that.

Who Is Not Allowed to Open Carry in Colorado?

There are some restrictions in Colorado that may not allow for all residents to open carry. These include:

Residents under 18 years of age

Anyone prohibited from possessing firearms under state or federal law

Anyone currently on parole or probation for a felony conviction

Non-residents from states without gun reciprocity with Colorado

Colorado's No Open Carry County

The one place in Colorado you are not allowed to open carry is Denver County. It is prohibited there and in any place marked by signs in the state of Colorado. This actually means that open carry is permitted in a pretty huge portion of the state.

Is open carry ok on hiking trails and in National Parks and Monuments? In some instances, Yes. There are a few restrictions in those places too. Let's check out some specifics below.

