When Colorado legalized marijuana, it was one of the first states in the U.S. to do so. From there, they led 24 more states to follow the trend.

Marijuana's revenue helps communities around Colorado build new schools and other special projects. So you can say, marijuana is a good thing whether people like its legality or not.

Marijuana in Your Car in Colorado

It is legal to purchase marijuana in Colorado so that you can transport it in your vehicle. There are rules, however, that must be followed.

The person transporting it must be 21 years old. The product must be transported in the packaging in which is was bought.

Most importantly, it must stay in Colorado. States that haven't legalized it don't like it when you take it to their state.

You can't operate your vehicle while impaired. No one wants that on their record.

It's also illegal for your passengers to partake even if they're not driving. Much the same as alcohol. So you'll want to ask your buds to refrain until you get to your location.

Smoking Marijuana in Your Parked Car in Colorado

Fans of Cheech and Chong will remember that one scene when Cheech asks Chonge, "How's my driving, man?" and Chong replies, "I think we're parked, man."

Great scene; great movie.

Can you take the pot while you're sitting in your parked car?

That's a big fat, NOPE.

If you want to be safe when consuming your devil's lettuce, you'll want to do it in the comfort of your home, or the place you're staying (as long as they allow use.)

