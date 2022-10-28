On the List of Best Small Towns, Grand Junction Is Among the Worst

Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction.

Among the Worst of the Best

There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.

The folks at Wallet Hub compiled a report comparing 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000. They looked at everything from housing costs, school system quality, safety, restaurants per capita, and quality of life.

Get our free mobile app

Get our free mobile app

Colorado Has 16 Towns On the List

Colorado landed a total of 16 small towns on the list, but Grand Junction was the only town on the western slope to make the list. Some Colorado towns fared extremely well like Castle, Park, and Broomfield which were ranked in the 94th percentile or higher.

Grand Junction Did Not Fare So Well.

The top total score in the study was Apex, North Carolina with 68.93, ranking it in the 99th percentile. Meanwhile, Grand Junction's score was 56.9, putting it in the 43rd percentile - the bottom half of all the small towns in the study.

Overall, Grand Junction ranked well in quality of life showing up at #63 on the list of 1,300 towns. However, the city fared poorly in two other categories. In terms of safety, Grand Junction was #1188 and in affordability, it was #732 on the list.

6 Colorado Towns That Don't Belong On the List of Worst Small Towns In America Do these six Colorado towns deserve to be at the bottom of the list of small towns in America? It's possible these towns are getting a bad rap. Wallet Hub ranked 1,300 small U.S. cities with a population of under 100,000. Colorado put a total of 16 towns on the list. Scroll on to see which Colorado cities are on the bottom of the heap and why they don't belong there.

The 25 Smallest Towns in Colorado Have Shockingly Low Populations Which towns are the smallest in Colorado? Several towns scattered throughout the state are made up of only a few hundred people or less. Let's take a look at who gets the title of Smallest Town in Colorado.