On the List of Best Small Towns, Grand Junction Is Among the Worst
Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction.
Among the Worst of the Best
There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.
The folks at Wallet Hub compiled a report comparing 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000. They looked at everything from housing costs, school system quality, safety, restaurants per capita, and quality of life.
Colorado Has 16 Towns On the List
Colorado landed a total of 16 small towns on the list, but Grand Junction was the only town on the western slope to make the list. Some Colorado towns fared extremely well like Castle, Park, and Broomfield which were ranked in the 94th percentile or higher.
Grand Junction Did Not Fare So Well.
The top total score in the study was Apex, North Carolina with 68.93, ranking it in the 99th percentile. Meanwhile, Grand Junction's score was 56.9, putting it in the 43rd percentile - the bottom half of all the small towns in the study.
Overall, Grand Junction ranked well in quality of life showing up at #63 on the list of 1,300 towns. However, the city fared poorly in two other categories. In terms of safety, Grand Junction was #1188 and in affordability, it was #732 on the list.